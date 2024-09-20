Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1935 "Type 1935-1936" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1935
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1935 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 957 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 34,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
