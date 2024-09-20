1 Kopek 1935 "Type 1935-1936" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1935 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 957 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 34,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.

