Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1935 "Type 1935-1936" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1935 "Type 1935-1936" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1935 "Type 1935-1936" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1935
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1935 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 957 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 34,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.

Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3700 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Alexander - March 9, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Alexander - February 9, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Alexander - January 12, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

