Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1935 "Type 1926-1935" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1935 "Type 1926-1935" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1935 "Type 1926-1935" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1935
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1935 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 60,180. Bidding took place August 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (16)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (22)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (4)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RND (3)
  • Russiancoin (16)
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS66
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1935 at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

