1 Kopek 1935 "Type 1926-1935" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1935 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 60,180. Bidding took place August 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (41) AU (21) XF (8) No grade (21) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (10) MS65 (6) MS64 (5) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) Service NGC (16) ННР (6) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (16)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (22)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (3)

Empire (4)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (3)

MS67 (2)

Numisbalt (7)

Rare Coins (8)

RND (3)

Russiancoin (16)