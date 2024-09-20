Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1934 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1934 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1934 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1934
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1934 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 49,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2021.

Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1934 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS65
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

