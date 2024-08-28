Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1933 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1933
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1933 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 260. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (17)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (5)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (14)
- Katz (4)
- MS67 (7)
- NIKO (3)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RedSquare (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (13)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search