1 Kopek 1932 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1932
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1932 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
