Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1932 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1932 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1932 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1932
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1932 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (8)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (7)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (14)
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1932 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

