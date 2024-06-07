Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1931 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1931
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1931 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 700. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 5800 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
