Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1931 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1931 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1931 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Denga1700

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1931
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1931 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 700. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 5800 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Alexander - May 6, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Alexander - May 6, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Alexander - April 8, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1931 at auction Alexander - April 8, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 8, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

