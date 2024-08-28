Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1930 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1930 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 52,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 5800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
339 $
Price in auction currency 30250 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
