Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1930 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1930 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1930 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1930
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1930 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 52,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (9)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (6)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 5800 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
339 $
Price in auction currency 30250 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1930 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1930 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 21, 2024
Category
Year
Search