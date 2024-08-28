Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1929 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1929 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1929 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1929
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1929 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.

Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Alexander - September 28, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Alexander - September 28, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Alexander - July 7, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Alexander - July 7, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 7, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Alexander - March 10, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Alexander - March 10, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Alexander - February 11, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Alexander - February 11, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 11, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1929 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

