Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1929 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1929 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 7, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 11, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
