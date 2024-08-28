Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1928 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1928 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1928 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1928
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1928 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 541 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 19,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • MS67 (4)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7100 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 11850 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - March 9, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - March 9, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Alexander - April 8, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Alexander - April 8, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 8, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Alexander - February 11, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Alexander - February 11, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 11, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - March 25, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - March 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1928 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Oct 8, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Category
Year
Search