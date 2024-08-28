Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1928 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1928 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 541 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 19,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7100 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 11850 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 8, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
