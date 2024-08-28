Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1927 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1927 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 650. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (12)
- Coins and Medals (8)
- Coins.ee (4)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (4)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (7)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (12)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
