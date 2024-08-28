Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1927 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

1 Kopek 1927 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1927
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1927. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 650. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1927 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1927, we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

