Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1926 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Denga1700
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1926
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1926 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1881 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
