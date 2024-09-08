Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1926 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1926 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1926 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Denga1700

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1926
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1926 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1881 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2015.

Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1926 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

