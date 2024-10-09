Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1925. Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Narrow letters in "СССР"

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,27 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1925
  • Purpose Circulation
