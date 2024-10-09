Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1925. Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Narrow letters in "СССР"
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,27 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1925
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
