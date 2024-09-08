1 Kopek 1925. Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1925 . Wide letters in "СССР". This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1478 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (16) XF (30) VF (25) F (2) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (3) AU53 (4) XF45 (3) XF40 (3) VF35 (2) VF30 (7) VF25 (2) VF20 (1) DETAILS (5) BN (1) Service RNGA (1) ННР (2) PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (10)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (15)

Coins.ee (10)

Empire (7)

Imperial Coin (17)

Katz (4)

Rare Coins (9)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (6)