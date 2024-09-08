Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1925. Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"

Obverse 1 Kopek 1925 Wide letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1925 Wide letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,27 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1925
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1925 . Wide letters in "СССР". This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1478 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.

Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6600 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1925 at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price

