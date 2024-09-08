Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1925. Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,27 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1925
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1925 . Wide letters in "СССР". This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1478 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
