1 Kopek 1924 "Type 1924-1925". Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,27 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1924
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1924 . Wide letters in "СССР". This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date September 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 6522 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
