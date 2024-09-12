Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1924 "Type 1924-1925". Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"

Obverse 1 Kopek 1924 "Type 1924-1925" Wide letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1924 "Type 1924-1925" Wide letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,27 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1924
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1924 . Wide letters in "СССР". This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Восточно-европейский - September 12, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date September 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 6522 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Знак - April 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Знак - April 27, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
