1 Kopek 1924 "Type 1924-1925". Wide letters in "СССР". Plain edge (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1924 . Wide letters in "СССР". Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 811 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (12) XF (16) VF (17) F (1) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (17) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (5) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (3) VF20 (3) RB (4) BN (17) Service PCGS (1) NGC (19) ННР (1) RNGA (1)

