1 Kopek 1924 "Type 1924-1925". Wide letters in "СССР". Plain edge (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wide letters in "СССР". Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,27 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1924
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1924 . Wide letters in "СССР". Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 811 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
748 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
672 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
