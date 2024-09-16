Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1924 "Type 1924-1925". Wide letters in "СССР". Plain edge (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wide letters in "СССР". Plain edge

Obverse 1 Kopek 1924 "Type 1924-1925" Wide letters in "СССР" Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1924 "Type 1924-1925" Wide letters in "СССР" Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,27 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1924
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1924 . Wide letters in "СССР". Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 811 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.

Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
748 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
672 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction AURORA - March 14, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Знак - February 11, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - August 21, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2024
