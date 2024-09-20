Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1928 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1928 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1928 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1928
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1928 . This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 147,271. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Artemide Aste - January 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1928 at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

