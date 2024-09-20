Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1928 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1928 . This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 147,271. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
