1/2 Kopek 1927 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1927
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
