Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1927 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1927 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1927 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1927
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1927 . This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,750. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • BAC (4)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins.ee (7)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Katz (22)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction Numismática Leilões - December 2, 2021
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1927 at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

