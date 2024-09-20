1/2 Kopek 1927 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1927 . This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,750. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (30) AU (13) XF (11) VF (3) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (8) MS63 (7) MS62 (5) MS61 (5) AU58 (4) PF63 (1) RD (1) RB (3) BN (18) Service NGC (21) ННР (2) PCGS (9)

