Poltina 1762 СПБ НК (Russia, Peter III)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1762 with mark СПБ НК. This silver coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

