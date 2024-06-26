Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1762 СПБ НК (Russia, Peter III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter III
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1762
- Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1762 with mark СПБ НК. This silver coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
943 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
1912 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
