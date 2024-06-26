Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1762 СПБ НК (Russia, Peter III)

Obverse Poltina 1762 СПБ НК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse Poltina 1762 СПБ НК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (227) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1762 with mark СПБ НК. This silver coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
943 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
1912 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction Денежка - March 30, 2024
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction Денежка - March 30, 2024
Seller Денежка
Date March 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

