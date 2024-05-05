Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ (Russia, Peter III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1762 with mark ММД ДМ. This silver coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.

Сondition AU (12) XF (41) VF (45) F (1) VG (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (4) XF45 (9) XF40 (12) VF35 (4) DETAILS (2) Service RNGA (5) PCGS (4) NGC (2)

