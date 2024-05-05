Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ (Russia, Peter III)

Obverse Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1762 with mark ММД ДМ. This silver coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.

Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
6738 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1399 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

