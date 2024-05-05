Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ (Russia, Peter III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter III
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1762
- Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1762 with mark ММД ДМ. This silver coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
6738 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1399 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
