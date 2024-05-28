Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1762 СПБ НК. Edge inscription (Russia, Peter III)

Variety: Edge inscription

Obverse Rouble 1762 СПБ НК Edge inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse Rouble 1762 СПБ НК Edge inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1762 with mark СПБ НК. Edge inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 8539 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2172 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition F12 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
2268 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Seller Денежка
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

