Rouble 1762 СПБ НК. Edge inscription (Russia, Peter III)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1762 with mark СПБ НК. Edge inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 8539 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

