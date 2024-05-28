Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1762 СПБ НК. Edge inscription (Russia, Peter III)
Variety: Edge inscription
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1762
- Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1762 with mark СПБ НК. Edge inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 8539 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2172 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
2268 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
