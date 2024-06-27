Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1762 СПБ НК. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Peter III)
Variety: Diagonally reeded edge
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1762
- Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (743) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1762 with mark СПБ НК. Diagonally reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 170,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F15 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
