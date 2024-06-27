Rouble 1762 СПБ НК. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Peter III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1762 with mark СПБ НК. Diagonally reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 170,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

