Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1762 СПБ НК. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Peter III)

Variety: Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse Rouble 1762 СПБ НК Diagonally reeded edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse Rouble 1762 СПБ НК Diagonally reeded edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (743) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1762 with mark СПБ НК. Diagonally reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 170,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Varesi - May 1, 2024
Seller Varesi
Date May 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F15 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
