Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ (Russia, Peter III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1762
- Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (506) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1762 with mark ММД ДМ. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 110,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
785 $
Price in auction currency 1200 AUD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
