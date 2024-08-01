Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ (Russia, Peter III)

Obverse Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (506) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1762 with mark ММД ДМ. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 110,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
785 $
Price in auction currency 1200 AUD
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
941 $
Price in auction currency 867 EUR
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

