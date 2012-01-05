Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse". Restrike. Patterned edge (Russia, Peter III)

Variety: Restrike. Patterned edge

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" Restrike Patterned edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" Restrike Patterned edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1762 "Monogram on the reverse" with mark СПБ. Restrike. Patterned edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 2088 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • New York Sale (1)
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1762 "Monogram on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter III Coins of Russia in 1762 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search