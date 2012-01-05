Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse". Restrike. Patterned edge (Russia, Peter III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1762 "Monogram on the reverse" with mark СПБ. Restrike. Patterned edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 2088 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)