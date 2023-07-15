Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse". Restrike. Edge inscription (Russia, Peter III)
Variety: Restrike. Edge inscription
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1762 "Monogram on the reverse" with mark СПБ. Restrike. Edge inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6427 $
Price in auction currency 580000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
13190 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU53
Selling price
