Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse". Restrike. Edge inscription (Russia, Peter III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1762 "Monogram on the reverse" with mark СПБ. Restrike. Edge inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS60 (1) AU53 (2) Service NGC (1)