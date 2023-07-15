Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse". Restrike. Edge inscription (Russia, Peter III)

Variety: Restrike. Edge inscription

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" Restrike Edge inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" Restrike Edge inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1762 "Monogram on the reverse" with mark СПБ. Restrike. Edge inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6427 $
Price in auction currency 580000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
13190 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1762 "Monogram on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

