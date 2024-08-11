Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ ЯИ "The eagle on the reverse". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Peter III)
Variety: Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1762 "The eagle on the reverse" with mark СПБ ЯИ. Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 140,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1762 "The eagle on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search