Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ ЯИ "The eagle on the reverse". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Peter III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1762 "The eagle on the reverse" with mark СПБ ЯИ. Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 140,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1)