Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ ЯИ "The eagle on the reverse". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Peter III)

Variety: Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ ЯИ "The eagle on the reverse" Restrike Diagonally reeded edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ ЯИ "The eagle on the reverse" Restrike Diagonally reeded edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1762 "The eagle on the reverse" with mark СПБ ЯИ. Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 140,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ ЯИ "The eagle on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1762 "The eagle on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

