Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ ЯИ "The eagle on the reverse". Restrike. Plain edge (Russia, Peter III)
Variety: Restrike. Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1762
- Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
