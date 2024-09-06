Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ ЯИ "The eagle on the reverse". Restrike. Plain edge (Russia, Peter III)

Variety: Restrike. Plain edge

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices

