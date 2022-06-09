Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ НК С.Ю. "The eagle on the reverse" (Russia, Peter III)
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1762 "The eagle on the reverse" with mark СПБ НК С.Ю.. This silver coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
607 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1762 "The eagle on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search