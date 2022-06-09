Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ НК С.Ю. "The eagle on the reverse" (Russia, Peter III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1762 "The eagle on the reverse" with mark СПБ НК С.Ю.. This silver coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (5) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) F15 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)