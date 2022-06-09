Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ НК С.Ю. "The eagle on the reverse" (Russia, Peter III)

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ НК С.Ю. "The eagle on the reverse" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ НК С.Ю. "The eagle on the reverse" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1762 "The eagle on the reverse" with mark СПБ НК С.Ю.. This silver coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК С.Ю. "The eagle on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК С.Ю. "The eagle on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
607 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК С.Ю. "The eagle on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК С.Ю. "The eagle on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК С.Ю. "The eagle on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК С.Ю. "The eagle on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК С.Ю. "The eagle on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК С.Ю. "The eagle on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК С.Ю. "The eagle on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК С.Ю. "The eagle on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК С.Ю. "The eagle on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК С.Ю. "The eagle on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК С.Ю. "The eagle on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price

