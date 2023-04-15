Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse". Restrike. Plain edge (Russia, Peter III)
Variety: Restrike. Plain edge
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1762 "Monogram on the reverse" with mark СПБ. Restrike. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
6341 $
Price in auction currency 490000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
5882 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1762 "Monogram on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
