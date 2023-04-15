Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse". Restrike. Plain edge (Russia, Peter III)

Variety: Restrike. Plain edge

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" Restrike Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" Restrike Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1762 "Monogram on the reverse" with mark СПБ. Restrike. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
6341 $
Price in auction currency 490000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
5882 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rauch - May 11, 2010
Seller Rauch
Date May 11, 2010
Condition VF
