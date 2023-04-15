Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse". Restrike. Plain edge (Russia, Peter III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1762 "Monogram on the reverse" with mark СПБ. Restrike. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (9) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU55 (6) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (1) NGC (1)