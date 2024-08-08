Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1762 СПБ (Russia, Peter III)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,28 g
  • Pure gold (0,2441 oz) 7,5928 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,482

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1762 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 140,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (14)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • PAOLETTI (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
75000 $
Price in auction currency 75000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
37931 $
Price in auction currency 36000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction PAOLETTI - June 19, 2019
Seller PAOLETTI
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Bolaffi - November 30, 2017
Seller Bolaffi
Date November 30, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

