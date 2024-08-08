Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1762 СПБ (Russia, Peter III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,28 g
- Pure gold (0,2441 oz) 7,5928 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,482
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter III
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1762
- Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1762 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 140,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
75000 $
Price in auction currency 75000 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
37931 $
Price in auction currency 36000 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller PAOLETTI
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bolaffi
Date November 30, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
