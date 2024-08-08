10 Roubles 1762 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Peter III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1762 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the Leu Numismatik auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2008.

