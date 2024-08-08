Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1762 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Peter III)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,57 g
- Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter III
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1762
- Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1762 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the Leu Numismatik auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Leu (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Leu
Date April 27, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
53197 $
Price in auction currency 55000 CHF
Seller Alexander
Date September 15, 2006
Condition MS65
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 22000 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
