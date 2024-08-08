Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1762 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Peter III)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,57 g
  • Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1762 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the Leu Numismatik auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2008.

Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Leu - April 27, 2008
Seller Leu
Date April 27, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
53197 $
Price in auction currency 55000 CHF
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 15, 2006
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date September 15, 2006
Condition MS65
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 22000 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Leu - October 20, 2003
Seller Leu
Date October 20, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

