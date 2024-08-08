10 Roubles 1762 СПБ (Russia, Peter III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1762 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54313 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 140,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

