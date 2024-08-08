Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1762 СПБ (Russia, Peter III)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,57 g
  • Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,876

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1762 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54313 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 140,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
35375 $
Price in auction currency 33000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
140000 $
Price in auction currency 140000 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 24, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

