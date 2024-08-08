Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1762 СПБ (Russia, Peter III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,57 g
- Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,876
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter III
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1762
- Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1762 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54313 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 140,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (15)
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (13)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- New York Sale (3)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
35375 $
Price in auction currency 33000 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
140000 $
Price in auction currency 140000 USD
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search