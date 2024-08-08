Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ (Russia, Peter III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,978)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,1091 oz) 3,3937 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,042
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter III
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1762
- Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 636 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 130,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
21540 $
Price in auction currency 20000 CHF
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition VG10
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 13, 2016
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
