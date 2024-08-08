Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ (Russia, Peter III)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,978)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1091 oz) 3,3937 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,042

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 636 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 130,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • UBS (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
21540 $
Price in auction currency 20000 CHF
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 311 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition VG10
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ at auction Dorotheum - May 18, 2017
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 18, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ at auction Morton & Eden - June 13, 2016
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 13, 2016
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ at auction Empire - June 1, 2012
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

