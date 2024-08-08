Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ (Russia, Peter III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 636 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 130,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) VF (5) F (2) VG (1) FR (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (2) F15 (1) VG10 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1) RNGA (2)