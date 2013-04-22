Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1762 "Drums" (Russia, Peter III)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1762 "Drums". This copper coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 1116 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 50. Bidding took place April 23, 2024.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1762 "Drums", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
