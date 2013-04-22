Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1762 "Drums" (Russia, Peter III)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1762 "Drums" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1762 "Drums" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 - 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1762 "Drums". This copper coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 1116 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 50. Bidding took place April 23, 2024.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1762 "Drums" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1762 "Drums" at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1762 "Drums", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter III Coins of Russia in 1762 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
