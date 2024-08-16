Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". The edge of the Moscow Mint (Russia, Peter III)
Variety: The edge of the Moscow Mint
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter III
- Denomination 4 Kopeks
- Year 1762
- Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". The edge of the Moscow Mint. This copper coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
