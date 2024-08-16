Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". The edge of the Moscow Mint (Russia, Peter III)

Variety: The edge of the Moscow Mint

Obverse 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" The edge of the Moscow Mint - Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" The edge of the Moscow Mint - Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination 4 Kopeks
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". The edge of the Moscow Mint. This copper coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

