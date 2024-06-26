Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". The edge of the Yekaterinburg mint (Russia, Peter III)

Variety: The edge of the Yekaterinburg mint

Obverse 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" The edge of the Yekaterinburg mint - Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" The edge of the Yekaterinburg mint - Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination 4 Kopeks
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". The edge of the Yekaterinburg mint. This copper coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (11)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rare Coins (31)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter III Coins of Russia in 1762 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 4 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
