Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". The edge of the Yekaterinburg mint (Russia, Peter III)
Variety: The edge of the Yekaterinburg mint
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter III
- Denomination 4 Kopeks
- Year 1762
- Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". The edge of the Yekaterinburg mint. This copper coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (2)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (11)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rare Coins (31)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123 ... 4
