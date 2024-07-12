4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". Edge mesh (Russia, Peter III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

