Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". Edge mesh (Russia, Peter III)
Variety: Edge mesh
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter III
- Denomination 4 Kopeks
- Year 1762
- Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (475) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (44)
- AURORA (23)
- BAC (4)
- Baldwin's (6)
- CNG (4)
- Coins and Medals (18)
- Coins.ee (14)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (21)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (4)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (43)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (23)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (36)
- Lucernae Numismática (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (11)
- New York Sale (9)
- Niemczyk (5)
- NIKO (8)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rare Coins (75)
- Rauch (6)
- RedSquare (4)
- RND (11)
- Roma Numismatics (5)
- Russian Heritage (17)
- Russiancoin (11)
- SINCONA (24)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 23
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search