Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". Edge mesh (Russia, Peter III)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination 4 Kopeks
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (475) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (44)
  • AURORA (23)
  • BAC (4)
  • Baldwin's (6)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coins and Medals (18)
  • Coins.ee (14)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (21)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (4)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (43)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (23)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (36)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MS67 (4)
  • MUNZE (11)
  • New York Sale (9)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • NIKO (8)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (75)
  • Rauch (6)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (11)
  • Roma Numismatics (5)
  • Russian Heritage (17)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • SINCONA (24)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Kopeks 1762 "Drums", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter III Coins of Russia in 1762 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 4 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search