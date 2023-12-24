Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". "КОПЕNКN" (Russia, Peter III)

Variety: "КОПЕNКN"

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" "КОПЕNКN" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" "КОПЕNКN" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 25 - 27 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". "КОПЕNКN". This copper coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (13)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Empire (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Russiancoin - September 30, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 30, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF35 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

