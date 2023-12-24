2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". "КОПЕNКN" (Russia, Peter III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". "КОПЕNКN". This copper coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

