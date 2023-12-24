Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". "КОПЕNКN" (Russia, Peter III)
Variety: "КОПЕNКN"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 25 - 27 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter III
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1762
- Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". "КОПЕNКN". This copper coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
