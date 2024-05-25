Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". "КОПЕИКИ" (Russia, Peter III)

Variety: "КОПЕИКИ"

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" "КОПЕИКИ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" "КОПЕИКИ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 25 - 27 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". "КОПЕИКИ". This copper coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

