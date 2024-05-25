Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". "КОПЕИКИ" (Russia, Peter III)
Variety: "КОПЕИКИ"
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 25 - 27 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter III
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1762
- Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1762 "Drums". "КОПЕИКИ". This copper coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
