Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" (Russia, Peter III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter III
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1762
- Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Sestroretsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (432)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" with mark OK. This copper coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (40)
- AURORA (31)
- BAC (26)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
- CNG (3)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (11)
- Coins.ee (5)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Empire (25)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (13)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (8)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (29)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Katz (23)
- Künker (32)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Lucernae Numismática (1)
- MS67 (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- MUNZE (3)
- New York Sale (10)
- Niemczyk (5)
- NIKO (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (62)
- Rauch (7)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (10)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (10)
- Russiancoin (12)
- SINCONA (12)
- Stack's (7)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Via (2)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (2)
- Знак (3)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
829 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 21
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1762 "Drums", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search