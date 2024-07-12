10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" (Russia, Peter III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" with mark OK. This copper coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (76) XF (107) VF (175) F (22) VG (3) No grade (28) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (6) MS60 (5) AU58 (7) AU55 (15) AU53 (13) AU50 (13) XF45 (30) XF40 (14) VF35 (14) VF30 (4) VF25 (1) VF20 (9) F12 (1) DETAILS (8) BN (28) Service NGC (38) RNGA (6) NGS (1) ННР (3) PCGS (3)

