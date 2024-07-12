Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" (Russia, Peter III)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Sestroretsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (432)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1762 "Drums" with mark OK. This copper coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
829 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1762 OK "Drums" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1762 "Drums", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search