Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". "Type 1701-1705" Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8031 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (9) XF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) Service NGC (5) RNGA (1)