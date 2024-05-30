Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". "Type 1701-1705" Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8031 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2346 $
Price in auction currency 211109 RUB
Seller MS67
Date November 7, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3332 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 30, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1702 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
