Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". "Type 1701-1705" Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" "Type 1701-1705" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" "Type 1701-1705" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8031 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2346 $
Price in auction currency 211109 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction MS67 - November 7, 2018
Seller MS67
Date November 7, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3332 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction MS67 - May 30, 2018
Seller MS67
Date May 30, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1702 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1702 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Polupoltinnik Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search