Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1710 (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1710 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1710 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1710
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1710 . This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1710 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2052 $
Price in auction currency 190000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1710 at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
1798 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1710 at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1710 at auction AURORA - December 16, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1710 at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1710 at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1710 at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1710 at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1710 at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1710 at auction Empire - March 6, 2020
Seller Empire
Date March 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1710 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1710 at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition F15 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1710 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1710 at auction AURORA - June 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1710 at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1710 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1710 at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1710 at auction NIKO - March 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date March 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1710 at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1710 at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1710 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1710 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

