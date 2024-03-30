Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1710 (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1710
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1710 . This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2052 $
Price in auction currency 190000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
1798 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition F15 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
