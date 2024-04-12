Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1707. Small head. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Small head. Arabic year
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1707
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1707 . Small head. Arabic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Künker (6)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3123 $
Price in auction currency 290100 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
2334 $
Price in auction currency 222698 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1707 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search