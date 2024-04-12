Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1707. Small head. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Small head. Arabic year

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1707 Small head Arabic year - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1707 Small head Arabic year - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1707 . Small head. Arabic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1707 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3123 $
Price in auction currency 290100 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1707 at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
2334 $
Price in auction currency 222698 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1707 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1707 at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1707 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1707 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1707 at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1707 at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1707 at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1707 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1707 at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1707 at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1707 at auction Знак - February 16, 2018
Seller Знак
Date February 16, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1707 at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1707 at auction NIKO - June 28, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1707 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1707 at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1707 at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1707 at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1707 at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1707 at auction Alexander - February 16, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date February 16, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

