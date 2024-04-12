Polupoltinnik 1707. Small head. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1707 . Small head. Arabic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

