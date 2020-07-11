Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707). Small head. Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Small head. Cyrillic year

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) Small head Cyrillic year - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) Small head Cyrillic year - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) . Small head. Cyrillic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition G4 RNGA
Selling price
1054 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition F15 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1707 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

