Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707). Small head. Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Small head. Cyrillic year
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) . Small head. Cyrillic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition G4 RNGA
Selling price
1054 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1707 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
