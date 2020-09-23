Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707). Big head. A year above the paws (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Big head. A year above the paws

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) Big head A year above the paws - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) Big head A year above the paws - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) . Big head. A year above the paws. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.

Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
4700 $
Price in auction currency 4700 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1522 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Alexander - March 26, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2010
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1707 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

