Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707). Big head. A year above the paws (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Big head. A year above the paws
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) . Big head. A year above the paws. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
- SINCONA (3)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
4700 $
Price in auction currency 4700 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1522 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2010
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1707 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
