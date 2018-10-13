Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703). The crown is open (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: The crown is open

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) The crown is open - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) The crown is open - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨΓ (1703)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) . The crown is open. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 295,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
73300 $
Price in auction currency 70000 CHF
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
315998 $
Price in auction currency 295000 CHF

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1703 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

