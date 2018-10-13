Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703). The crown is open (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) . The crown is open. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 295,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) VF20 (1)