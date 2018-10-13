Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703). The crown is open (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: The crown is open
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year ҂АΨΓ (1703)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) . The crown is open. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 295,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
