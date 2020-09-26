Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head". Date "АWB" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Date "АWB"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head". Date "АWB". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 80,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (5)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
33580 $
Price in auction currency 30000 CHF
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
14410 $
Price in auction currency 1050000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition F15 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 30, 2009
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1702 "Big head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
