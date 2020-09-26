Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head". Date "АWB" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Date "АWB"

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" Date "АWB" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" Date "АWB" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head". Date "АWB". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 80,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
33580 $
Price in auction currency 30000 CHF
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
14410 $
Price in auction currency 1050000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition F15 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Seller RND
Date October 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Alexander - October 30, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date October 30, 2009
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1702 "Big head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

