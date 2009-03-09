Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head". Date "ЯWB" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head". Date "ЯWB". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2048 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition F (1)