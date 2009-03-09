Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head". Date "ЯWB" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Date "ЯWB"
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head". Date "ЯWB". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2048 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1702 "Big head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search