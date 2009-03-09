Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head". Date "ЯWB" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Date "ЯWB"

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" Date "ЯWB" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" Date "ЯWB" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head". Date "ЯWB". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2048 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1702 "Big head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

