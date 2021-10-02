Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". "Type 1701-1705" Date "АWB" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". Date "АWB". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,600,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Сondition XF (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (3)