Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". "Type 1701-1705" Date "АWB" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Date "АWB"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". Date "АWB". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,600,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
16667 $
Price in auction currency 1700000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
34401 $
Price in auction currency 2500000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1702 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search