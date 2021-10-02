Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". "Type 1701-1705" Date "АWB" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Date "АWB"

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" "Type 1701-1705" Date "АWB" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" "Type 1701-1705" Date "АWB" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". Date "АWB". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,600,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
16667 $
Price in auction currency 1700000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
34401 $
Price in auction currency 2500000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1702 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

