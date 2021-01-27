Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". "Type 1701-1705" Date "ЯWB" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Date "ЯWB"
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". Date "ЯWB". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 2,900,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
5323 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1702 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
