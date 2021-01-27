Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". "Type 1701-1705" Date "ЯWB" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Date "ЯWB"

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" "Type 1701-1705" Date "ЯWB" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" "Type 1701-1705" Date "ЯWB" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". Date "ЯWB". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 2,900,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
5323 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Empire - September 14, 2012
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Empire - March 27, 2009
Seller Empire
Date March 27, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1702 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1702 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Polupoltinnik Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search