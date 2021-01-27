Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". "Type 1701-1705" Date "ЯWB" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". Date "ЯWB". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 2,900,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (7) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) XF45 (4) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) Service PCGS (1)