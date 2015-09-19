Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Type 1702-1705". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,250. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

Сondition XF (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) Service PCGS (1)