Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Type 1702-1705". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,250. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.
