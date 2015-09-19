Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Type 1702-1705". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Type 1702-1705" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Type 1702-1705" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,250. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Alexander - December 15, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1702 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

